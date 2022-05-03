Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.84.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.