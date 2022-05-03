Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.40 Million

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will post $188.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $181.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 46.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

