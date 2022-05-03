Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.40 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Rating) will post $188.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $181.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 46.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.