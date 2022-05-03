Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CVLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

