Cowen Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $163.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Freshpet stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

