Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cowen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,280 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

