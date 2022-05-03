Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cowen to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cowen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

