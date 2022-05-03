Cowen Lowers Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of WWD traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Woodward by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

