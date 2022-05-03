Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will post sales of $800.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.30 million and the lowest is $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.