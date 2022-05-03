Craig Hallum Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $18.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.54.

CHGG stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

