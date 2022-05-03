Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,206.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

