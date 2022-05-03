Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $517.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.53 and a 200 day moving average of $587.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 47.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

