Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share.

Shares of CACC opened at $517.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.42. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

