Credit Suisse Group Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Underperform

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.