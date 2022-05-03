Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 21.0% in April

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1963 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.
