Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 21.0% in April

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1963 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.