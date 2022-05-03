Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRGY opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -114.29%.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
