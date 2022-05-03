Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRGY opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

