Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

CEQP stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after buying an additional 185,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

