Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 374,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

