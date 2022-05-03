Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.20 on Monday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.01 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.