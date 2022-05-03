Critical Survey: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31% Par Pacific -1.73% -41.56% -3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.87 $67.83 million $1.94 12.85 Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.19 -$81.30 million ($1.48) -10.01

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Par Pacific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

