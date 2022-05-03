Critical Survey: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for MedAvail and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MedAvail
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|General Cannabis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MedAvail and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MedAvail
|$22.13 million
|2.75
|-$43.81 million
|($1.33)
|-1.39
|General Cannabis
|$5.93 million
|4.66
|-$8.87 million
|N/A
|N/A
General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.
Profitability
This table compares MedAvail and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MedAvail
|-198.00%
|-121.31%
|-83.05%
|General Cannabis
|-149.64%
|-128.29%
|-46.38%
Risk and Volatility
MedAvail has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MedAvail beats General Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MedAvail (Get Rating)
MedAvail Holdings, Inc., a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology. The company's MedCenter enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist. It also owns and operates SpotRx, a retail pharmacy platform. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 81 MedCenter kiosks. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
About General Cannabis (Get Rating)
General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.