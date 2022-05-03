Critical Survey: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MedAvail and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $22.13 million 2.75 -$43.81 million ($1.33) -1.39 General Cannabis $5.93 million 4.66 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -198.00% -121.31% -83.05% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MedAvail beats General Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc., a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology. The company's MedCenter enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist. It also owns and operates SpotRx, a retail pharmacy platform. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 81 MedCenter kiosks. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

