Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

