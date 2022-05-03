Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

