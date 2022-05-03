Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,516,815. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

