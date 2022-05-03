Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $90.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of CYRX opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

