Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CUEN stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cuentas by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cuentas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

