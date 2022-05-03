Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

