Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.33.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.32. Cummins has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.