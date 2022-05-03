Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

