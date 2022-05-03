Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curis by 12,879.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

