CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:CURO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,975. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. CURO Group has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $420.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CURO Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

