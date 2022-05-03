CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

CURO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

