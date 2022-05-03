Currys (LON:CURY) PT Lowered to GBX 95 at Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Currys alerts:

LON:CURY opened at GBX 93.85 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.75. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 83.95 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.79).

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($211,915.95).

About Currys (Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.