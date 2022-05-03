Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CBP opened at GBX 264 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Curtis Banks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 229.66 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.62). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.14. The company has a market cap of £176.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Daniel James Cowland sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £4,590.27 ($5,734.25).

About Curtis Banks Group (Get Rating)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.