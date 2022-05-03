Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

