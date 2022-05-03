Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 859.41 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.