CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

CVI stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CVR Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

