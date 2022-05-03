CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Kirk G. Nielsen Purchases 41,988 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 41,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

