CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Kirk G. Nielsen Purchases 41,988 Shares

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 41,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CVRx stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
CVRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.
About CVRx (Get Rating)
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
