CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,482,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 2,039,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,136.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

