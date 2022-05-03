CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.68.
Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.