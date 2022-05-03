CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

