DA Davidson Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $123.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $157.68. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.