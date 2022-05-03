DA Davidson Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $123.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.
NYSE:CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average is $157.68. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
