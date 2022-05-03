DA Davidson Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on B. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of B stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.