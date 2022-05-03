Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DADA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

