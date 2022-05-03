Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 323,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 1,869.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.