Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,312. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

