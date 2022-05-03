David Williams Purchases 500,000 Shares of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 500,000 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($63,380.28).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, David Williams bought 1,000,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($123,239.44).

On Tuesday, March 29th, David Williams bought 890,094 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$159,326.83 ($112,201.99).

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Williams bought 800,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$144,000.00 ($101,408.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

