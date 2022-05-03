DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 1,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

