DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 30.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCP opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

