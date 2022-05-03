Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.
