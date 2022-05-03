Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCPH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 8,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

