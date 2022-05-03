Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,341. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $622.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 470,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 127,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

